Home Sport Football

Barcelona lack firepower without Neymar: Sergio Busquets

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets reiterated his call for the club's board to strengthen in the transfer market.

Published: 16th August 2017 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2017 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Former Barcelona striker Neymar (File | AP)

By AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets reiterated his call for the club's board to strengthen in the transfer market on Tuesday, but warned replacing the departed Neymar will be almost impossible.

The Brazilian's absence was noticeable as Barca fell to a 3-1 Spanish Super Cup, first leg defeat at home to Real Madrid in the Catalans first game since Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record 222 million euro fee ($262 million).

"It is clear that with Neymar's departure the team has lost out offensively," said Busquets ahead of Wednesday's second leg at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu (kick off 2100GMT).

"It's obvious that you realise what kind of player Ney is."

Busquets said in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's defeat that Barca had to sign after initial bids to land Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund were rejected last week.

However, the Spanish international believes the only way to move on from Neymar's decision to jump ship to the French giants is for the Barca squad to be improved overall rather than finding a like-for-like replacement.

"Those that come in will be welcomed. With Neymar's departure there is a lack of attacking players, but as I said before getting better means improving in all positions and all aspects.

"Hopefully as many players of the highest quality can come in.

"There is only one Neymar and now that he is no longer with us we need to look forward and try to improve as a team."

Barca made Brazilian international midfielder Paulinho their first signing since Neymar's departure from Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande for 40 million euros on Monday.

And despite widespread scepticism over his ability to make an impact in Spain after a disappointing spell at Tottenham Hotspur before his move to China, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde insisted Paulinho will bring a different dimension to the Barca midfield.

"From a physical point of view he is a strong player that can offer us versatility," said Valverde.

"There isn't another player of his type in the team."
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sergio Busquets Neymar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp