Matt Ritchie, Grant Hanley recalled by Scotland

Scotland are currently fourth in Group F of WC qualifying, six points behind leaders England and four points below Slovakia.

By AFP

LONDON: Newcastle United duo Matt Ritchie and Grant Hanley were recalled by Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on Monday for next month's World Cup qualifying matches against Lithuania and Malta.

Left out by Strachan for the 2-2 drawn with England in June, the pair have been recalled along with Matt Phillips, Steven Fletcher and Steven Whittaker, while Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer gets a first call-up.

Scotland, who last played at a major tournament in 1998, are currently fourth in Group F, six points behind leaders England and four points below second-place Slovakia, who occupy the play-off spot.

Scotland squad to play Lithuania in Vilnius on September 1 and Malta in Glasgow on September 4

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall/ENG), Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Hull City/ENG)

Defenders: Ikechi Anya (Derby County/ENG), Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian), Grant Hanley (Newcastle United/ENG), Russell Martin (Norwich City/ENG), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers/ENG), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool/ENG), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), Steven Whittaker (Hibernian)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday/ENG), Scott Brown (Celtic), Tom Cairney (Fulham/ENG), Darren Fletcher (Stoke City/ENG), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth/ENG), James Forrest (Celtic), James McArthur (Crystal Palace/ENG), John McGinn (Hibernian), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United/ENG), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United/ENG)

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday/ENG), Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Chris Martin (Derby County/ENG), Steven Naismith (Norwich City/ENG)

