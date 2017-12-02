Home Sport Football

Atletico Madrid's coach praises forward Antoine Griezmann

Simeone said the French striker gives his team more speed and precision in the attack and thus is a great asset.

Published: 02nd December 2017 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2017 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann | AP

By IANS

MADRID: Atletico Madrid's Argentine coach Diego Simeone on Friday praised the strides made by his French forward Antoine Griezmann.

Simeone made these remarks at a press conference on the eve of Atletico Madrid's La Liga match against Real Sociedad, reports Efe.

"Whenever the intensity increases, especially through hard work, the team improves. Gameiro gives us more speed and precision in our attack. I also believe Griezmann has grown, he is our best player and he is in his best moment," he said.

"We had lost Koke for five matches and the team suffered. When they are on the field, the team keeps on improving, especially in our offensive play. Defensively, the team was always strong," he added.

He praised Atletico's next rival saying "Real Sociedad are a team with lots of strengths. They have a great offensive play, good aerial play in the boxes and work really well when they attack."

"They tend to dominate possession and that speaks well of their playing style. It is what their coach wants. Tomorrow we need to seize control of the game," he stressed.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diego Simeone Atletico Madrid Antoine Griezmann La Liga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp