Atletico Madrid's coach praises forward Antoine Griezmann

By IANS

MADRID: Atletico Madrid's Argentine coach Diego Simeone on Friday praised the strides made by his French forward Antoine Griezmann.

Simeone made these remarks at a press conference on the eve of Atletico Madrid's La Liga match against Real Sociedad, reports Efe.

"Whenever the intensity increases, especially through hard work, the team improves. Gameiro gives us more speed and precision in our attack. I also believe Griezmann has grown, he is our best player and he is in his best moment," he said.

"We had lost Koke for five matches and the team suffered. When they are on the field, the team keeps on improving, especially in our offensive play. Defensively, the team was always strong," he added.

He praised Atletico's next rival saying "Real Sociedad are a team with lots of strengths. They have a great offensive play, good aerial play in the boxes and work really well when they attack."

"They tend to dominate possession and that speaks well of their playing style. It is what their coach wants. Tomorrow we need to seize control of the game," he stressed.



