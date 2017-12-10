Home Sport Football

Wayne Rooney gives Everton a share of derby spoils

Wayne Rooney scored his first goal in a Merseyside derby as his late penalty earned Everton a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Published: 10th December 2017 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2017 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Everton's Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring his side's first goal against West Ham United | AP

By AFP

LIVERPOOL: Wayne Rooney scored his first goal in a Merseyside derby as his late penalty earned Everton a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Liverpool had taken the lead in the 229th meeting of the old rivals when Mohamed Salah spectacularly curled a shot home just before half-time, but the Reds were unable to find a killer second goal at Anfield.

Everton kept their discipline and refused to wilt and were awarded a spot-kick after Dejan Lovren barged over Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Rooney, who rejoined his boyhood club from Manchester United in July, showed no nerves as he equalised with 13 minutes left.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made six changes from the side which thrashed Spartak Moscow 7-0, including the surprise decision to leave Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino on the bench.

Dominic Solanke and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were selected ahead of the Brazilian duo while Andrew Robertson replaced Alberto Moreno at left-back.

The start was typical of a Merseyside derby; feisty tackles, misplaced passes, no chances taken with clearances booted into row Z if required.

Liverpool looked to show the early attacking intent, with Salah and Sadio Mane on the ball frequently with an eagerness to run at Everton's defence.

After 15 minutes the game settled, Liverpool monopolising possession with Everton's two banks of four happy to sit deep and seek to frustrate the home side.

Liverpool carved out an opening just before the half-hour mark when Mane received the ball on the byline and cut it back for Solanke inside the box, but under pressure from Tom Davies the striker scuffed his effort.

Everton fought hard, with Rooney using his strength to shoulder James Milner to the ground to the approval of the visiting supporters.

Gylfi Sigurdsson took things a little too far and received the first booking of the contest for a late challenge which caught the ankle of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson while Idrissa Gueye was also shown yellow for a tackle from behind on Mane.

The first goal arrived three minutes before half-time with the influential Salah, Liverpool's most effective attacking player in the first half, the source.

 

- Sublime finish -

 

Salah was fed the ball by defender Joe Gomez on right flank, shrugged Cuco Martina easily to the ground and cut inside on his left foot. The Egypt international dropped a shoulder to move past Gueye and then curled a sublime finish into the top corner with Jordan Pickford grasping at thin air.

Liverpool should have been two goals ahead by the break when Mane stole possession and found himself through on goal. 

However, the Senegal forward dragged his shot wide when he could have given passed for a tap in.

Allardyce introduced Aaron Lennon and Morgan Schneiderlin at half-time with Oumar Niasse and Tom Davies making way.

Liverpool remained the likelier to score. From Milner's cross early in the second half, Salah headed wide with the goal at his mercy.  Then, Mane had the Kop on its feet with an acrobatic effort, but Pickford was well stationed to save comfortably.

The hosts went close again in the hour when Salah's curling free-kick picked out Gomez who glanced a header just over the crossbar.

Liverpool's frustration was punished when Everton were awarded a penalty with 15 minutes left after Lovren needlessly shoved Dominic Calvert-Lewin to the ground.

Rooney stepped and as Simon Mignolet dived, emphatically dispatched spot kick into the middle of the net.

Coutinho was introduced shortly afterwards and he tested the reflexes of Pickford with a free-kick but the Toffees held on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wayne Rooney Everton Liverpool

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp