After derby triumph, Manchester City eye Premier League record against Swansea City

LONDON: Manchester City will have history in their sights when the Premier League title favourites face Swansea City on Wednesday, while their rivals despair of ever catching the runaway leaders.

Pep Guardiola's side surged 11 points clear at the top thanks to a season-defining 2-1 win at second-placed Manchester United on Sunday.

Nicolas Otamendi's second-half strike clinched City's record-equalling 14th successive league victory, forcing United manager Jose Mourinho to concede the title race is probably over.

City can hit a new high by beating Swansea at the Liberty Stadium to break the record they currently share with Arsenal for consecutive Premier League wins.

But Guardiola won't let his side get carried away with 22 games still to play, especially with second-bottom Swansea fighting for their own survival.

"It means a lot in terms of the way we played for our confidence, but in three days we go to Swansea in the winter time. We are going to face a lot of difficulties," he said.

"In December it is impossible to be champions but that gap is very good for us."

United will look to bounce back from their first home defeat in 41 matches when they host Bournemouth.

If United can barely see City sprinting off into the distance, the view for champions Chelsea and the rest of the chasing pack is even more dispiriting.

Third-placed Chelsea lag 14 points behind City after a shock 1-0 defeat at West Ham United, while fourth-placed Liverpool are 16 adrift following their frustrating 1-1 draw against Merseyside rivals Everton.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte claimed Chelsea were no longer in the hunt following their loss in east London and captain Gary Cahill admitted they must bounce back at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

"We were just not at the races - for whatever reason that is. It's disappointing to come off and feel like that," he said.

"We have been in good form of late which is why it's so disappointing to put in a performance like that.

"We have to reflect, we have to pick ourselves up and go again. We have to try to freshen up and get the energy levels back up."