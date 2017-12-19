Home Sport Football

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says Cristiano Ronaldo one of best in history, deserves respect

Sergio Ramos rated the Portuguese five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo as a legend who deserves respect.

Published: 19th December 2017 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2017 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos (R) and star striker Cristiano Ronaldo (File | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: Amid fresh doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Real Madrid, the Spanish football club's captain Sergio Ramos rated the Portuguese five-time Ballon d'Or winner as a "legend" who deserves respect.

"Our No. 7 is a forward like we have never seen," Ramos said. "He is already a legend, and will be recognised as one of the best players in the history of football. Cristiano has a very important weight in the team, we all respect him," Ramos told Telefoot and was quoted by ESPNFC. 

Ronaldo's goal helped Real win the the Club World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Gremio on Saturday.

According to another report by Marca, Ronaldo's main bone of contention is moolah with both FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar possessing bigger contracts than his current Real deal.

Further complicating matters is Ronaldo's ongoing issues with the Spanish tax authorities, who still maintain that he has committed a 14.7 million euro ($17.38 million) tax fraud.

Real president Florentino Perez on Saturday refuted the rumours saying the former Manchester United star should see out his career at the club, but added that the 32-year-old still has three-and-a-half years to run on a deal signed just over 12 months ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real Madrid Ballon d'Or Sergio Ramos Cristiano Ronaldo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million
The wedding that made international headlines: Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp