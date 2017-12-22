El Classico: Zidane asks Madrid players to ignore Barcelona's lead

Home Sport Football

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane speaks during a press conference at Zayed sport city in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. | AP

By Associated Press

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane is sending a simple message to his Real Madrid players ahead of Saturday's match against Barcelona.

Don't mind the gap.

Madrid trails Barcelona by 11 points with a game in hand before the "clasico." It also has Atletico Madrid and Valencia to overtake before it can challenge for the title.

That means anything but a victory would put its Spanish league title defense in severe jeopardy before the season reaches its midway point.

But Zidane only wants his players to focus on the upcoming 90 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"We aren't nervous. We have to think about playing a good match, not if we are 11, or eight, or 25 points behind," Zidane said Friday. "We are going to have to play a good match against a very good rival."

Zidane said that whatever the result, his team would keep fighting for the title. But he acknowledged the importance of the game.

"It is without doubt our most difficult match of the season because the games between Madrid and Barca are always beautiful, yet difficult," the former Madrid midfielder said. "But that is what inspires us. Players live to play games like this one. You are always thinking of this date."

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, who trained separately from his teammates earlier this week but rejoined them for team practice on Friday, Zidane said his star forward was "100 percent ready" to play.

