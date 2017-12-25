RIO DE JANEIRO: Former Brazil international forward Robinho plans to continue playing in 2018 despite being convicted of rape.

An Italian court last month sentenced Robinho to nine years in prison for participating in the 2013 gang rape of a woman in Milan, reports Xinhua news agency.

The punishment will not be enforced until the appeal process ends but Brazil does not allow for the extradition of its citizens, meaning Robinho would only risk being arrested if he left his home country.

The 33-year-old, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, said he would weigh offers from interested clubs after parting ways with Brazilian Serie A side Atletico Mineiro.

"Honestly, I haven't made up my mind," the former Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan player told reporters on Sunday. "First I'm going to turn off the telephone and have a break. I want to rest with my family because the holiday period is short."

Earlier, player agent Marisa Alija confirmed Robinho had opted not to renew his contract with Atletico Mineiro, whom he joined in February 2016.

"Atletico gave us a deadline to respond and we couldn't do that within the given timeframe," Alija said.

Austin banned for three matches for keeper kick

LONDON: Southampton striker Charlie Austin was Sunday banned for three matches after kicking Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in the face, the Football Association announced.

Lossl was left with a bloodied face and a suspected broken nose following the incident in Saturday's 1-1 draw at St Mary's.

Austin avoided punishment for the incident at the time, but the FA handed out a three-game suspension after he accepted the charge.

In-form Austin netted Southampton's opener midway through the first half against Huddersfield, but came off with a hamstring injury after the interval.

"Charlie Austin will be suspended for Southampton's next three matches after he was charged with violent conduct. He accepted the charge but argued the suspension was excessive. This was rejected by an Independent Regulatory Commission," the FA said.

"The striker was involved in an incident which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video during Saturday's game against Huddersfield Town."

Austin, 28, will miss the club's next three fixtures -- away to Tottenham and then Manchester United -- with a home match against Crystal Palace on January 2.



