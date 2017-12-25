Manchester City's players celebrate during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Bournemouth. | AP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City became the first English Premier League (EPL) club to score over 100 goals in a calendar year since Liverpool achieved the feat in 1982.

A brace from striker Sergio Aguero and a goal each from Raheem Sterling and Danilo against Bournemouth helped Manchester City register over 100 goals in the ongoing EPL season on Saturday. The win also helped the Pep Guardiola managed side register their 17th consecutive victory.

Liverpool achieved this feat in 1982 scoring 106 goals in a calendar year.