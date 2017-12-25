MADRID: Real Madrid star defender Marcelo Vieira said the defending champions have not lost the ongoing season of the La Liga after registering a thumping 0-3 defeat against Barcelona.

Forwards Luis Suarez (54th minute), Lionel Messi (64th) and right-back Aleix Vidal (90+3) scored once each to hand Barcelona a comfortable victory at the Santiago Bernabeau here on Saturday.

The victory helped the Catalan giants take a 11 points lead over Real Madrid and remain stable at the top of the table.

"It's not lost," the Brazilian was quoted saying by Marca on Saturday.

"I don't believe in miracles, but in hard work. We played well in the first half today. But we then conceded the opener and had a penalty and red card shortly afterwards," Marcelo added.

The 29-year-old also said La Liga is the best football league in the world and it is not easy to win every match.

"LaLiga is the best league in the world and it's hard to win. This is sport and sometimes you win, while sometimes you lose," Marcelo said.