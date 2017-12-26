A World Cup appearance at long last and the senior team’s qualification for the Asian Cup — 2017 was an eventful one for Indian football..

Asian dream on

The senior men’s team had a year to remember. They secured a direct qualification to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup for the first time since 1984, their first appearance since 2011. The Blue Tigers also achieved their best FIFA ranking since February 1996 as they were placed at No 96. Sunil Chhetri & Co remained unbeaten throughout the year.

Reprieve for Praful

The Delhi High Court appointed an administrator to run the AIFF, setting aside the election of Praful Patel, elected as the president of AIFF for a four-year term, his third successive tenure. The court set aside the elections saying they were held without following the National Sports Code. The SC, however, granted Patel a reprieve.

Finally a World Cup appearance

India hosted its first-ever FIFA tournament. It became the highest attended age group World Cup, reaching figures of 13,47,143, which is 1,16,167 more than the previous record of 12,30,976 set in the first edition of the tournament in China in 1985. The facilities on offer came in for praise from all quarters as the world sat up and took notice. The Indian U-17 team, however, failed to do anything of note, losing all three of their group matches. They did score one goal, a Jeakson Singh header against Colombia.

One league talks

The year was full of discussions regarding the future of football in India. The AFC, FIFA and AIFF, along with Indian clubs and commercial partner IMG-R met up at the AFC headquarters in June. After much dialogue, it was decided that both ISL and I-League would run simultaneously this year, with the former expanded to five months in 2017-18.

Bengaluru on board

After Indian Super League authorities released bid documents, quite a few I-League clubs picked them up, including Bengaluru FC as well as East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. While the Kolkata giants refused to pay the franchise fee, Bengaluru entered the ISL, effectively making I-League the second tier of Indian football.

Stuff of dreams for Aizawl FC

The biggest Indian football story though came in the first half of the year. Despite having only a fraction of the budgets of some of the league’s other teams, Aizawl, steered by Khalid Jamil and with a bunch of young and unheralded north-eastern players in their ranks, emerged unlikely I-League champions, edging out Mohun Bagan on the final day of the season.