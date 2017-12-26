PARIS: Widely-travelled Dick Advocaat was Monday named as the new coach of rock-bottom Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam, just a month after quitting as boss of the Netherlands national team.

Advocaat, 70, will start his new job "after the winter break...until the end of the season", said the club on its official website.

He takes over from Alex Pastoor who was sacked last week after a 7-0 derby day drubbing against Feyenoord.

Advocaat, who has also managed Glasgow Rangers, PSV Eindhoven and Fenerbahce, resigned as Dutch national coach on November 14 after a 3-0 friendly win against Romania.

He had failed to guide the Netherlands to the 2018 World Cup finals after taking charge only in May with the team already struggling in the qualifying competition.

