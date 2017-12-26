PARIS: Egypt star Mohamed Salah led an African goal charge in the English Premier League with his 21st of the season for Liverpool in a 3-3 thriller at Arsenal.

Another seven Africans were on target in the Premier League, including the Ayew brothers from Ghana, Andre of West Ham and Jordan of Swansea.

All the Newcastle goals in a shock 3-2 win at West Ham were scored by Africans -- Senegalese Henri Saivet and Mohamed Diame and Ghanaian Christian Atsu.

ENGLAND

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

The winger maintained his blistering form with a goal and an assist in the 3-3 draw at Arsenal. The 25-year-old teed up Philippe Coutinho's first-half opener and then scored himself with a clinical finish for his seventh goal in his last eight appearances.

MOHAMED DIAME (Newcastle)

The midfielder bagged his first goal of the season in Newcastle's 3-2 win at West Ham. Diame put Rafael Benitez's side 2-1 up with a powerful strike into the top corner from the edge of the area in the 53rd minute. It was the 30-year-old's first goal since February and helped Newcastle end a nine-game winless run as they climbed out of the relegation zone.

ANDRE AYEW (West Ham) and JORDAN AYEW (Swansea)

The siblings both scored in their respective matches, but neither ended with three points. Andre netted for West Ham in the 69th minute against Newcastle, but his side were trailing 3-1 at the time after he had earlier missed a penalty, and his sixth goal of the season wasn't enough to spark a revival in their 3-2 defeat. Jordan's fourth goal this season -- a 77th-minute equaliser against Crystal Palace -- was more valuable as it earned the league's bottom club a valuable 1-1 draw at the Liberty Stadium.

DANIEL AMARTEY (Leicester)

The Ghana midfielder was sent off in his side's 2-2 draw against Manchester United. Amartey came off the bench as a 57th-minute replacement for Danny Simpson, but the 23-year-old lasted only 16 minutes before being dismissed. Already booked, Amartey needlessly barged into United forward Marcus Rashford to earn a second yellow card.

SPAIN

ZOUHAIR FEDDAL (Real Betis)

The Moroccan defender deflected a cross into his net to seal a 2-0 home defeat by Athletic Bilbao. Betis had dominated the second half with 10 men and were chasing an equaliser when misfortune struck.

AMATH NDIAYE DIEDHIOU (Getafe)

The Senegalese scored the second goal as a whirlwind start set up a 2-0 home victory over Las Palmas. Getafe were ahead within six minutes and Ndiaye Diedhiou added the second on 15 minutes.

ITALY

MEDHI BENATIA (Juventus)

Moroccan Benatia scored the only goal against his former club Roma at the third attempt after a save from Giorgio Chiellini and a ricochet off the bar after 18 minutes in Turin as champions Juventus remained one point behind leaders Napoli.

KHOUMA BABACAR (Fiorentina)

Senegalese striker Babacar came on as a late substitute to score as Fiorentina moved closer to European action with a 1-0 win at Cagliari. The Tuscany side had been frustrated in Sardinia before Babacar picked up a Federico Chiesa cross with eight minutes to go.

FRANCK KESSIE (AC Milan)

Ivorian midfielder Kessie had a medicore outing as AC Milan suffered a second consecutive defeat, losing 2-0 to his former club Atalanta to plunge into the bottom half of the Italian league table.