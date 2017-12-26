Vitaly Mutko steps down as president of Russian Football Union
By Associated Press | Published: 26th December 2017 12:47 AM |
Last Updated: 26th December 2017 12:47 AM | A+A A- |
MOSCOW: Vitaly Mutko, a Russian government official who has been dogged by allegations of involvement in doping, has temporarily stepped down as president of the Russian Football Union.
It's a move apparently intended to deflect international criticism as Russia prepares to host the 2018 World Cup.
Russian news agencies reported Monday that Mutko suspended his activities as president for half-a-year, and Alexander Alayev has been named to succeed him. Mutko retains the job of deputy prime minister overseeing sports.
Investigations by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Olympic Committee alleged that Mutko was involved in a sophisticated state-sponsored doping program during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Mutko, who served as Russia's sports minister during the Games, has strongly denied all doping allegations.