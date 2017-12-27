GLASGOW: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says his side are in great shape after they warmed up for Saturday's Old Firm derby with a comfortable 2-0 defeat of Dundee at Dens Park.

The Hoops moved 11 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership thanks to first-half strikes from James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths, with nearest challengers Aberdeen not scheduled to play Partick Thistle until Wednesday.

The Scottish champions have now won three in a row since their record-breaking unbeaten run was halted by Hearts while managing to keep clean sheets in three successive league games for the first time this season.

Rodgers says his side are looking strong as they prepare to host rivals Rangers at Celtic Park on Saturday.

"I think we're looking pretty good," said the Celtic boss. "We're looking fit, strong and focused, which is important -- especially at this time of the year when there are so many games.

"We're ticking them off and we take each performance as it comes. This was an excellent performance, I thought.

"This was the type of game that you need to have a hunger to go and win in the midst of a very busy schedule."

Rodgers said the second half of the match had been a test for his team after they recently drew 2-2 with Hibernian even though they had been 2-0 up.

"I thought our two goals were outstanding in terms of how we work, how we play and move the ball, and they were perhaps unfortunate not to get one or two more goals.

"It could have been more comfortable but it was very good defensively and attacking-wise I was really pleased.

Players' motivation'

"We will recover now. It was a very important three points for us and we'll get ready for what will be a really good game at the weekend."

Rivals Rangers are the visitors in the final game before the Scottish Premiership's three-week winter break begins.

And Rodgers says victory would see Celtic end a remarkable year -- in which they won the league and Scottish Cup as well as retaining the League Cup -- on a high.

"What is great about these players of mine is the consistency of their motivation," the former Liverpool manager said.

"We talk about hunger all the time and that relentless mentality. We had an off day at Hearts and a couple of things went against us but the reaction to that over the last three games has been very, very good.

"We've got one more game to go to finish an incredible year for us but we need to recover well now."

