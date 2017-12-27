MANCHESTER: Burnley coach Sean Dyche praised his side and said he is proud after registering a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the English Premier League (EPL) football tie here.

Striker Ashley Barnes (3rd minute) and midfielder Steven Defour (36th) gave Burnley the initial lead in the first-half at the Old Trafford here on Tuesday. Later Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard (53rd, 90+1) scored a brace to draw his side level.

The draw helped Burnley rise to seventh in the EPL table with 33 points, while Manchester United remain second with 43 after 20 matches.

"There is nothing other than pride in what we've achieved today," Dyche was quoted as saying by Fox Sports on Tuesday.

"The squad is at stretch and I've spoken many times about my belief in the group and that was on show today.

"On the back of an awkward game (0-3 loss against Tottenham Hotspur) the other day, it's a fantastic point because it's very difficult to come here," he added.

