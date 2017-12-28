Alexei Sorokin, head of the organising committee for the 2018 World Cup in Russia (File | AP)

MOSCOW: Russia 2018 chief executive Alexei Sorokin will replace Vitaly Mutko as the head of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup organising committee.

According to reports by The Guardian, Mutko will be replaced by Alexei Sorokin, who is Russia 2018 chief executive and the man who took his place on the Fifa council after the former stepped down from his position on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, FIFA thanked Vitaly Mutko, who suspended his activities as the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), according to an official statement obtained by Tass news agency.

"FIFA understands Mr. Mutko's decision, which was also taken in the interests of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. FIFA thanks Mr. Mutko for taking such a responsible step and the work he has done so far to prepare for the World Cup," the statement said.

Mutko also holds the post of a Russian deputy prime minister, who oversees the issues of sports, tourism and youth affairs in their government.