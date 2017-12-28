The Championssssss rings across the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff packed to the rafters. It is the stuff of dreams. An El Clasico to decide which is the best club in the world and possibly the greatest player in the world.

Barcelona seem unstoppable having overcome PSG and Juventus in the previous rounds, trailing by more than three goals on both occasions. Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have other ideas, as he scores twice in the opening 45 minutes. Both were handed to him on a plate after great work by Gareth Bale. The entire team goes up to Bale to celebrate while Ronaldo celebrates on his own. Ronaldo memes go viral!

Lionel Messi finally wakes up from his slumber and takes the match by the scruff of its neck, scoring all three in added time to send Barca fans into delirium. The final goal sees the Argentine rip up his jersey, showing off his new physique. It doesn’t hold a candle to Ronaldo’s. Cue internet trolls again!

As the Catalan giants lift the cup, it starts a chain of events which changes European football. Inside the Real Madrid suite, Florentino Perez goes crazy. He rips up the list he had compiled regarding recruitment of the next batch of Galacticos. Peeping from under the table is the actual list handed to him by manager Zinedine Zidane. Not enough high-profile names, the septuagenarian had said, before casting it aside.

Perez hatches a crazy plot, bringing in detectives and spies to enter Barcelona’s office and bring back some dirt to implicate them. They come back with quite a few bundles. On them is written No abrir. Naturally, Perez opens them. Inside, he finds manager clauses which reveal Messi is the actual manager while Ernesto Valverde is just a puppet. Perez grins from ear to ear. He does not pay attention to the rest of the papers. Somewhere in those, lies notes of a certain someone’s tax-evasion.

Even after the information is leaked, nobody bats an eyelid with most internet forums agreeing that Messi has always been the club’s saviour. Valverde still remains though. Barcelona take a 24-point lead heading into New Year. La Liga done and dusted. The only botch: Neymar leaves the Catalan giants for Real Madrid.

Over in England, the chain reaction has already been set in motion. Sheikh Mansour becomes Prime Minister of UAE and decides Manchester City are not big enough for his upgraded status. He buys out Real Madrid and for once, Perez is helpless and no amount of money can save him. Just to spite the Madridistas, the Sheikh renames the Bernabeu to Abu Dhabi United Stadium. Barcelona fans run riot on social media. They re-hire Jose Mourinho, who immediately proclaims that Madrid are the biggest club in the world with the best fans.

With all the oil money gone, the big names march out of Manchester City and Pep Guardiola is left in the lurch. All his managerial skills have been left exposed, with the club now in danger of relegation. He gets a call from an old friend. “Park the bus, my friend. It might yet save your season,” the voice says, before the call gets disconnected.

With no respite in sight, he follows in the footsteps of his rival. The ploy actually works and City go on an undefeated run. Journalists from all over the world start swooning over Guardiola’s tactical genius. They name it defensa encantador (beautiful defence). A furious Jose goes on a 10-minute rant on Spanish live television.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are on the lookout for a new manager. David Moyes holds a press conference, declaring his interest. “I was denied my rightful place in history. I want to prove that I belong on the highest pedestal. I promise to bring back the glory days,” he says. Mancunians go berserk and threaten hunger strikes. Red Devils across the world start a Twitition asking for Ryan Giggs to be made gaffer.

A Scotsman limbers up, but it’s not Moyes. Sir Alex Ferguson has decided to come out of retirement. Giggs is made assistant manager once again. One of his first actions is to ask Paul Scholes to come out of retirement. Scholes agrees. Fergie then places bids for Jonny Evans and Darren Fletcher. Both arrive and rival supporters troll United to no end. But Fergie has an ace up his sleeve. Ronaldo is finally coming home. After years of underachievement and haphazard recruitment, Fergie fixes everything in one window. Except for one thing. The fax machine lies in a corner, left unrepaired. Money can’t buy everything.

Ronaldo is outscored by Romelu Lukaku while Scholes outshines Paul Pogba, who starts changing his hairstyle at half-time. United play boring football and still manage to win. All supporters go home happy.

Meanwhile in North London, Arsene Wenger finally decides to quit. There are mixed feelings. While some fans are genuinely over the moon, some are sceptical. Arsenal fans ask for club legend Thierry Henry to replace Wenger. Ivan Gazidis relents.

The move, obviously, backfires. Having spent a considerable amount of time working under Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, Henry plays attacking football, completely ignoring the basics of defending. With discontent growing among the Gunners faithful, some fans even start contemplating bringing back the wily old Frenchman. They now understand the importance of finishing in the Champions League spots.

Calls to Wenger go unanswered. A few days later, it is revealed that he is set to manage ATK in the ISL. Old favourites Andre Santos, Emmanuel Eboue follow suit. He still finishes fourth. In international football, Italy miss out on World Cup qualification after losing to Sweden. The Italian Football Federation gets the mafia to pay off FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Italy replace Russia — their dope offences finally catch up with them at the World Cup.

As the new year dawns, Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini discuss the year’s happenings over a glass of very expensive champagne.

(The above article is a piece of satire and is not intended to offend anyone. All quotes are imaginary. It should be taken in the right spirit.)