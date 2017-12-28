GLASGOW: Rangers kept their faint Scottish titles hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Motherwell, while Hibernian were controversially denied in their 0-0 draw against Edinburgh rivals Hearts on Wednesday.

Birthday boy Danny Wilson celebrated turning 26 with the opening goal 10 minutes after the break before Alfredo Morelos put the seal on victory late on.

Third placed Rangers looked nervy having thrown away leads against both St Johnstone and Kilmarnock but this time held on for a victory which keeps them 11 points behind leaders Celtic.

But there was bad news for Rangers boss Graeme Murty as Ryan Jack was stretchered off seven minutes before the break, making him doubtful to face Celtic in this weekend's Old Firm derby.

At Tynecastle, Hibernian were furious when referee Steven McLean and his assistant failed to spot Oli Shaw's strike bouncing over the line.

Shaw was so certain his seventh minute effort had gone in after he hit Martin Boyle's cutback off the underside of the bar that he started celebrating, but his joy was short-lived as McLean waved play on.

The ball looked over the line and both the referee and his assistant, Sean Carr, were well-placed but neither called it and television pictures proved them wrong.

After that escape for the hosts, Hearts' Kyle Lafferty missed a great chance to prevent Hibernian extending their unbeaten run in the fixture to nine matches.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon called for goal-line technology to be used in Scotland, saying: "It's well over the line.

"I know we're on about video refereeing. If the fourth official goes and looks at a monitor he can give Steven a shout and say: 'By the way, that's a goal'.

"He (McLean) said he couldn't get a good view of it and the linesman didn't see it.

"This is a huge game. It's live on TV and it's making a mockery of the game sometimes."

Adam Rooney's second-half goal was enough for second placed Aberdeen to beat Partick Thistle 1-0.

Rooney netted from close range just after the hour mark to keep the gap to Celtic to eight points at a snowy Pittodrie.

Ross County were unfortunate not to emerge with a first win since early November after a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

Owen Coyle's side have picked up just three points from their last seven games, but had a host of chances to beat Saints at Dingwall.

Denny Johnstone had given the visitors an early lead before Alex Schalk equalised from the spot.