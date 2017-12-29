George Weah, presidential candidate for the Coalition for Democratic Change, casts his vote

MONROVIA (LIBERIA): Former international football star George Weah is poised to win Liberia's presidency, according to provisional results released by the National Elections Commission.

With 98 percent of votes counted, Weah has the majority of support in Tuesday's runoff.

The elections commission says Weah received 61.5 percent of the votes counted, while Vice President Joseph Boakai has received 38.5 percent.

The two were vying to replace Africa's first female president, Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The vote is the first time in more than 70 years that the West African nation founded by freed American slaves is seeing one democratically elected government hand power to another.

Final results are expected Friday.

Weah led the first round of voting on Oct. 10 but didn't get enough votes to win outright.