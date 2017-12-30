MEDELLIN: Colombia's Atletico Nacional have announced the return of their former player Giovanni Moreno from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.



Moreno, who joined Shanghai from Argentine side Racing in 2012, had been contracted with the Chinese Super League outfit until the end of 2019, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.



"Gio is coming home [after] a long and productive meeting. Everything is ready for him to return," Nacional said on their official Twitter account.



Moreno previously represented the Medellin club from 2008 to 2010.



The 31-year-old was rewarded for his consistent form with Shanghai Shenhua by being recalled to Colombia's national squad in 2017 after a five-year absence.



Friday's announcement marks the first major signing for new Nacional coach Jorge Almiron, who replaced Manuel Lillo earlier this month.

