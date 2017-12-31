MILAN: Gianluigi Donnarumma dimissed talk that he was pushing for a move away from AC Milan as he marked his 100th appearance for the Serie A club against Fiorentina on Saturday.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper returned from injury to make several key saves as Milan earned a valuable point in a 1-1 draw in Tuscany.

"I have a four-year contract and I am happy here," said Donnarumma. "I am proud to have reached 100 appearances in the Red and Black. I want to thank everyone: the people at Milanello (training ground), the staff and my team-mates."

Donnarumma had earned the wrath of Milan fans after reports he was pushing to have his contract cancelled amid claims he was pressured to sign a renewal worth six million euros ($7.1m) a year last summer.

Donnarumma was injured for Wednesday's 1-0 Italian Cup quarter-final derby win over Inter in which his older brother Antonio made his senior Milan debut.

The 27-year-old Antonio had been branded a "parasite" after joining the club on a reported one million euros a year as part of the negotiations for Gianluigi's renewal.

"I am very proud of Antonio. We always work hard with goalkeeping coach (Alfredo) Magni. He did really well to be ready when he was called to play in the derby and his performance was brilliant".

Despite clearing strikes from Giovanni Simeone and Gil Dias in the first half, Donnarumma could not stop Argentine striker Simeone heading in on 71 minutes. But Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu equalised three minutes later.

"There was a good reaction after going a goal down," said Donnarumma as Milan came from behind to earn a result for the first time this season.

"We did well to fight back and earn an equaliser.

"In these three days we told each other we could not fail in Florence because we needed consistency and we didn't want to give up."