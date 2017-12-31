LONDON: Ryan Bennett's header in stoppage time completed a remarkable comeback as Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Bristol City 2-1 in an enthralling Championship clash on Saturday that saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

Bennett only came on after Wolves had captain Danny Batth sent off in the first half, and he then headed home Barry Douglas's brilliantly flighted late free-kick.

Wolves opened up a 10-point lead at the top of the English second tier over Derby County, who beat Ipswich Town 2-1 earlier on Saturday. Bristol City are third, a further point adrift.

Such is their improvement from last season that Wolves have already matched their points tally for the whole of the 2016/17 campaign.

"That's what makes or breaks a season -- moments like that," Bennett told Sky Sports.

"It's important we keep our feet on the ground. The staff will make sure that happens," added the former Norwich City centre-back.

Bobby Reid put the hosts ahead on 53 minutes but ex-Dundee United left-back Douglas levelled the match from another free-kick awarded after City goalkeeper Frank Fielding was sent off.

In a fiery contest, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo was sent to the stands after reacting furiously when a penalty appeal was turned down inside the first 20 minutes.

Derby's superb run of form continued as a Sam Winnall double -- the second a stunning 25-yard strike -- saw them beat Ipswich for their fifth win in six matches.

"I'll be honest, I think that's the biggest result of the season for us," Derby manager Gary Rowett told the BBC.

"We can't control what other people do, all we can do is keep putting other teams under pressure."

Elsewhere, experienced manager Tony Pulis saw his new club Middlesbrough go down 1-0 to Aston Villa, who registered their first win in more than a month.

"I knew it was going to be a tough job and it's a tough job in lots of respects," Pulis told the BBC.

"I haven't managed in the Championship in a long time, so it's finding out what the league is like, finding out what you come up against."

There were surprise results elsewhere.

Birmingham City and Sunderland had managed just 13 league victories between them all year prior to Saturday but both emerged with 1-0 wins over in-form Leeds United and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Birmingham remain rooted to the bottom of the table but Sunderland -- managed by former Wales coach Chris Coleman -- moved out of the relegation zone.

Bolton Wanderers also recorded an impressive win, beating Sheffield United 1-0 away with Gary Madine scoring his eighth of the campaign. The Blades now look a shadow of the side that set the early pace this season and are sixth.