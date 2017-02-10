CHENNAI: Make in India has been the war cry for Narendra Modi & Co for a couple of years now. It seems the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has taken that to heart as well.

On Thursday, there was an unfamiliar occupant in the chair that Scott O’Donell and, before him, Rob Baan had occupied.

Savio Medeira had taken charge as the first homegrown technical director that Indian football has ever had. He will also double up as the director of coaching education. It is the pinnacle of a nine-year grooming process that has seen Medeira become head coach and assistant coach of the national team, manage the U-23 side and serve as a coaching-education instructor.

“We have given Savio a six-month stint initally,” AIFF secretary Kushal Das told Express. “We will see how he performs in the role. If he does well, he could be given the job on a long-term basis. Savio’s elevation is part of a drive to have more Indian technical personnel. We cannot keep depending on foreign personnel forever.”

Medeira, for his part, is not wasting any time to settle into his new role. “It’s a huge transition that I am going to make, and it’s a big responsibility,” he told Express.

“I joined the AIFF in 2008 under Bob, and that helped me understand things like how to manage better and how to get organised. Then I worked as assistant to Armando (Colaco) for a few months, and then I took over the national team. I then worked under Wim (Koevermans). But the most important part of my development has been the transition from a coach to a coaching educator. I am grateful to Rob and Scott for preparing me for this role.”

When O’Donell took over from Baan, his main brief was to ensure that Indian football did not stray off the course that the veteran Dutchman had set for them.

“I don’t want to make too many changes, because everybody will then be confused as to what is happening,” Medeira said. “When Scott took over, he tried to see that a proper system of coaching education was put in place. And that is something that will have most priority for me as well. Because till the time we develop better coaches, nothing is going to happen in Indian football.

“The next thing is, we recently started the women’s league. We want to improve on it for the next year. I also want to build up relations with the club and the state, in whatever I can, and ensure that everyone is happy.” he added.

One of the rumours that flew around during O’Donell’s brief reign was that of his fractured relationship with national coach Stephen Constantine.

Medeira is quick to reiterate that he has a good relationship with the latter. “In any relationship, there will be ups and downs, and only then will it get stronger. I knew Stephen before and I know Stephen now. For now, I and Stephen have a good relationship. If we can manage to work together, it is better for the future of Indian football.”

