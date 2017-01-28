Robin’s boys target first victory of season

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “IT has been our best match so far,” said Chennai City FC coach Robin Charles Raja after going down 1-2 to Mohun Bagan on January 21. On Saturday, the same level of competition can be expected and Robin’s boys should up their game if they are to pose a threat to Aizawl FC, in their fifth round I-League match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.



The goal drought finally came to an end last week in their fourth match, when Marcos Vinicius took advantage of a back pass to net the team’s first ever goal in I-League. But the team’s quest for a maiden win continues. They are eighth on the 10-team table with just one point.

Robin Charles Raja, CCFC coach



Robin expressed concerns over his side’s passing technique. Brazilian imports Charles de Souza and Vinicius along with local lad A Raegan will have to be more prolific in front of goal in order to score and secure full points, if they are to climb up the table.



“We had a good game last week. The boys are getting along and gelling after playing together. But we need to focus on the results. Hopefully, we can get the result we want,” said the coach.



The only point Chennai City have got so far came from the draw against fellow debutants Minerva Punjab on the opening day. There is a major injury concern ahead of Saturday as Dharmaraj Ravanan is still to recover fully from a blow suffered in the first half against Mohun Bagan.



“Ravanan got injured. He’s getting better and we’ll wait for the physio’s report before taking a call,” Robin added.



Aizawl FC had a forgettable debut last season under the guidance of Manuel Retamero Fraile. The Spaniard’s perception of instilling a culture of short passing and possession-based play did not produce results.

However, the Mizoram that made the cut after the withdrawal of Sporting Goa and Salgaocar, are third and three points behind leaders Mohun Bagan with a game in hand. Coach Khalid Jamil is ready for a tough time in Chennai.



“We are playing a solid team under Robin Charles Raja. I saw them play the last game against Mohun Bagan. They played well.

We’re not taking this game lightly. We will play our normal game,” said Khalid.

Praised for their pleasing manner of football, Aizawl appear to be a new team under the new manager. With a composed midfield, the visitors will look to garner maximum points before playing mid-table side DSK Shivajians at home on February 1.



“I’ve seen all Chennai City matches that were telecast. They are strong defensively and have a lot of experienced players. It will not be an easy game,” concluded Khalid, the former midfielder.

