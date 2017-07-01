Newlyweds Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo pose for photographers after tying the knot in Rosario, Argentina. (File | AP)

ROSARIO: Football star Lionel Messi, 30, and his partner Antonella Roccuzzo, 29, who have two children together, got married in their hometown Rosario before 260 guests.

The families of the bride and groom, and Messi's teammates from the FC Barcelona team -- Brazil's Neymar, Uruguay's Luis Suarez and the Spaniards Carles Puyol, Xavi Hernandez and Gerard Pique -- as well as Argentina -- Sergio Aguero and Javier Mascherano --, besides Colombian singer and Pique's partner Shakira were among the noted guests on Friday, reports Efe.

Angel Di Maria, Marcos Rojo, Mariano Andujar, Pablo Zabaleta, Maxi Rodriguez and Gonzalo Higuain, among others from the Argentinian national team were also present at the wedding.

The marriage was solemnised by an official, Gonzalo Carrillo Herrera, at the City Center Rosario complex.

The groom's siblings -- Maria Sol, Rodrigo and Matias Messi -- served as witnesses in the ceremony, along with the bride's sisters, Paula and Carla Roccuzzo.

Argentinian singer Abel Pintos performed one of Roccuzzo's favourite numbers, "Sin principio ni final (Without beginning or end)" during the exchange of rings.

Around 150 reporters from different media entities from around the world waited alongside the red carpet, where the wedding party, including sports stars and actors, as well as the bride and groom and their families, posed before the cameras and greeted the journalists.

During the day, there was a hairdressing service exclusively for the guests.

A special area was created to entertain the children during the ceremony and the party, where typical Argentinian delicacies were served to the guests.