PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has extended his contract for three seasons, the French football club announced on Saturday.

The renewal of the 23-year-old Brazilian's contract came after the contract extension of Uruguayan Edinson Cavani and Brazilian Thiago Silva, until 2020, and Frenchman Presnel Kimpembe, until 2021, reports Efe.

"Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce Marquinhos has signed a three-year contract extension," the club said in a statement on its official website.

The capital club added that the Brazilian international is now tied to PSG until 30 June 2022.

Marquinhos won three Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France trophies since his arrival at the French club in 2013 from Roma for 31.4 million euros ($35.8 million).

"I have always said I'm happy to play for Paris Saint-Germain, and this contract extension is further proof of my commitment to the club," Marquinhos said after signing the extension.

The Brazilian player added that his progress during the last four seasons at Paris Saint-Germain had "notably enabled" him to get into the national team.

PSG claimed the title of Coupe de France last season, but failed to win Ligue 1.