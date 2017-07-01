The Goa Football Association (GFA) has lifted the suspension of 46 players, who allegedly participated in unregistered and unofficial tournaments held in the state.

The Executive Committee under the chairmanship of President Elvis Gomes met yesterday and accepted the unconditional apology offered by 46 senior players from various top clubs in the state and country, for having played in unregistered tournaments.

It then lifted the suspension of these players by levying a penalty of Rs 5,000/- each, an official press release said.

Since this is the first time, we have considered their apology. If they are caught again in the same act, we shall ban them for longer period and with much heavier fines, the release added.

The GFA had come out strongly against these players last month suspending them till further notice following their involvement in unregistered tournaments held in the state.