LYON: Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz Mejia has joined Lyon on a five-year deal for a fee of eight million euros ($9.1 million), the French club announced on Friday.

Diaz, 23, has worked his way though the ranks at Madrid and scored five goals in 14 top-team appearances last season as the Spanish giants won La Liga and the Champions League.

Despite being born in Spain, he has been capped at international level by the Dominican Republic.

"This is a really marvellous situation to be here at this great club," Diaz said at his unveiling.

Diaz is Lyon's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore from Chelsea, Brazilian left-back Fernando Marcal from Benfica and another left-back, Ferland Mendy from Le Havre.

His arrival takes Lyon's summer spending up to 27.5 million euros so far.

However, they have sold Corentin Tolisso to Bayern Munich for a fee that could reach 47.5 million euros, while Mathieu Valbuena has joined Fenerbahce and skipper Maxime Gonalons is on the brink of moving to Roma.