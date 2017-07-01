MILAN: AC Milan on Friday announced the signing of mercurial Sunderland striker Fabio Borini on a one-year loan deal the Italian giants must make permanent at the end of next season.

Borini, who has played for Chelsea, Liverpool and Sunderland as well as Roma, is the second striker to be signed by the resurgent Serie A giants this close season following the capture of Andre Silva from Porto on a five-year deal two weeks ago.

"AC Milan has acquired Fabio Borini from Sunderland on loan. The contract stipulates the obligation to purchase the Italian striker outright," said a statement by AC Milan.

AC Milan, the seven-time European champions who were recently sold by long-time owner Silvio Berlusconi to a Chinese consortium, finished sixth in Serie A last season to secure a place in next season's Europa League.