CHENNAI: There is finally some light over what player retention will be like in the Indian Super League this season. Under the new rules, ISL teams can name a possible retention list of five players above the age of 21 and retain a maximum of two from them, with all remaining players going into the draft. The new rules have been formulated to ensure that the sole ISL team to not be able to retain players — the Tata franchise from Jamshedpur — will not miss out on the country’s best.

Clubs that choose to retain players will forfeit the corresponding number (Round 1 and 2) of draft picks.

The draft was supposed to be on July 23, but SS understands that Bengaluru have put in a request to prepone it, keeping their AFC Cup commitments in mind. The ISL will officially announce a date after taking the request into account.

On Friday, Bengaluru FC became the first ISL team to name their list of retained players, with the club tying down Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh to three-year contracts.

Chhetri also had an offer from FC Mumbai City, who he represented in the ISL last year, but chose to re-sign with Bengaluru FC, who he captains.

“I’ve always been vocal about how Bengaluru FC is a club that is always close to my heart and I couldn’t be happier to commit three years to the blue shirt of BFC,” said Chhetri after the announcement. “The Bengaluru FC fans have always shown me so much of love and I’m glad at the prospect of playing in front of them yet again. With Bengaluru in the ISL, these are exciting times at the club and I’m sure we will build the best possible squad for the season.”

The significant side of Bengaluru FC’s announcement is that other clubs are now free to announce deals with their other players including the likes of Amrinder Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rino Anto and Alwyn George.

These players are all free to negotiate with whatever ISL franchises they played for last year or go into the draft. Mumbai City, after having missed out on Chhetri and Udanta, will now have a free run at Amrinder Singh with goalkeepers in increased demand following the need to reduce the number of foreign players. Eugene will also be high on the list of FC Pune City’s retention wishlist.

Kerala Blasters will also have a free run with both CK Vineeth and Sandesh Jhingan with both players having made their list of five. Other ISL clubs are also close to retaining players with Chennaiyin FC thought to be keen to retain striker Jeje Lalpekhlua and goalkeeper Karanjit Singh. Deals for the duo however are yet to be finalised.