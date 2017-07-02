CHENNAI: When the Indian Super League started back in 2014, Indian goalkeepers felt almost like an afterthought. Kerala had David James while FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC and Delhi Dynamos all turned to foreign keepers. Only Subrata Paul for Mumbai City FC and TP Rehenesh for NorthEast United played regularly.

The situation was no different when players auction was held next year. While bidding wars ensued for the likes of Rino Anto and Eugeneson Lyngdoh, the only goalkeeper in the mix — Karanjit Singh — went for his base price to the only club — Chennaiyin FC — interested.

How things have changed! As the cash-rich league enters its fourth year, Indian goalkeepers have suddenly become priceless, with teams willing to shell out fortunes for them.

The logic is simple. This year, the number of foreign players allowed in the starting eleven will likely come down from six to five. The reasoning is that if you’re only allowed five foreign players, it would not be worth wasting one of them in goal.

Express had reported on Friday that Karanjit was one of the top names on Chennaiyin’s wishlist of potential retainees. A day later, Mumbai City FC broke the bank for former Bengaluru FC keeper Amrinder Singh, tying him up to a big-money contract, only a day after their path was cleared by BFC’s decision to not retain him.

Amrinder’s deal is thought to be around Rs.1.2 crore, which is roughly the same money that Sunil Chhetri went for in the ISL auction in 2014.

The 24-year-old was one of the best keepers in the league last year and won the Golden Gloves award, keeping five clean sheets. “It’s a great feeling, largely because it shows the clubs desire, and it always feels good when you’re wanted,” Amrinder told Express. “It’s a tad bit overwhelming when you read the words ‘highest paid’ in the news, but for me that’s just another reason to work hard and give my best for the team.”

Amrinder and Karanjit may not be the last goalkeepers retained in the league, with Atletico de Kolkata thought to be highly interested in keeping hold of Mohun Bagan keeper Debjit Majumdar, what with Bagan already having hired a replacement in Soram Poirei.

It is also learnt that Laxmikant Kattimani is in the list of five probable retainees that FC Goa have submitted, though they are yet to take a final call on their two players. The likes of Aizawl FC keeper Albino Gomes and Vishal Kaith will also be much sought after in the ISL draft that will take place later this year.



