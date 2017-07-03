LONDON: Former England international midfielder Aaron Lennon returned to training with his Premier League side Everton on Monday almost two months after being detained by police for a 'stress-related incident'.

The 30-year-old former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur star, who won the last of his 21 caps in 2013, was photographed in the gym training.

"Fantastic to see Aaron Lennon back at Finch Farm," tweeted Everton FC Photos referring to the club's training facilities.

Lennon, who won the 2008 League Cup with Spurs, was detained by police under the Mental Health Act in early May.

Lennon had not played for the club since February 11th but Everton -- who paid Spurs £4 million ($5.2 million, 4.5 million euros) in September 2015 for his services -- supported him throughout the time he was treated.

Under the Mental Health Act, police can detain people to assess whether they need urgent treatment for a mental health disorder and if they are a risk of harm to themselves or others.