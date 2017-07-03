MONTEVIDEO: While FC Barcelona hotshot Luis Suarez was attending teammate Lionel Messi's wedding, a statue of the Uruguayan football player was vandalised over the weekend.

According to AS newspaper in Spain, there was a hand-written note at the scene which read: "I went to Messi's wedding, I'll be back soon."

It was discovered early on Sunday morning that the sculpture in Salto, Uruguay, was snapped from its metal base and lying face down on the street.

Earlier this year, Messi also met a similar fate when miscreants stole the entire top half of the Argentine's statue in Buenos Aires.