BIRMINGHAM: English Premier League (EPL) club Aston Villa on Monday announced the signing of Chelsea football club legend John Terry on a one year contract.

"Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of John Terry on a one-year deal," read the statement on the club's website.

The former Chelsea defender has made 492 appearances for the club. During this time he has won four EPL titles, five FA Cups, three football league cups and the Champions League, Europa League once each.

Terry was also included in the FIFA FIFPro World XI for five consecutive seasons from 2005 to 2009 and was a part of the UEFA team of the year in 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

The England national has expressed his views on joining Aston Villa and said he has admired this club for a long time.

"I am delighted to join Aston Villa. It's a club I have admired from afar for many years. I can't wait to get started now and look to help the squad achieve something special this season," Terry said.