Germany's players celebrate winning the 2017 Confederations Cup final football match between Chile and Germany at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 2, 2017. | AFP

SAINT PETERSBURG: Lars Stindl scored the only goal of the game in the first half as Germany beat Chile 1-0 in the Confederations Cup final on Sunday.

This is the first time Germany, the reigning world champions, have won the Confederations Cup title in the eighth edition of the World Cup warm-up tournament.