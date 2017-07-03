West Brom sign Zhang Yuning and loan him out to Werder Bremen
By AFP | Published: 03rd July 2017 05:38 PM |
Last Updated: 03rd July 2017 05:38 PM | A+A A- |
LONDON: Chinese international striker Zhang Yuning signed for English Premier League side West Brom on Monday and was promptly loaned to Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen for two years.
The 20-year-old -- who has been capped nine times at senior level -- is according to the English club an investment for the long-term future.
"The Baggies (West Brom's nickname) have signed one of the nation's brightest young football prospects, Zhang Yuning, in a 'development project' that they hope could one day see him make a Premier League breakthrough," read a statement on the club website.
Zhang's signing is subject to international clearance.