LONDON: Chinese international striker Zhang Yuning signed for English Premier League side West Brom on Monday and was promptly loaned to Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen for two years.

The 20-year-old -- who has been capped nine times at senior level -- is according to the English club an investment for the long-term future.

"The Baggies (West Brom's nickname) have signed one of the nation's brightest young football prospects, Zhang Yuning, in a 'development project' that they hope could one day see him make a Premier League breakthrough," read a statement on the club website.

Zhang's signing is subject to international clearance.