PARIS: The 17-year-old son of iconic Liberian striker George Weah has joined Paris Saint-Germain's professional ranks on a three-year deal, the French Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

Timothy Weah, who strongly resembles his father in both look and gait, was unveiled by the club holding their shirt bearing his name and the number 2020, in reference to the length of his contract.

His 50-year-old father -- a former three-times African Footballer of the Year and the only African to win the Ballon d'Or in 1995 -- made his name at Monaco from 1988 and enjoyed success with PSG and AC Milan over the next decade. He also played for Chelsea and Manchester City in the English Premier League.

Like his father, Timothy Weah plays centre-forward but as he was born in New York grew up playing in Brooklyn and Queens before joining New York Red Bulls.

He then joined PSG at the under-15's level where insiders say he has gone from strength to strength.