John Gregory: From Villain to Chennaiyin’s hero
By Express News Service | Published: 04th July 2017 08:49 AM |
Last Updated: 04th July 2017 08:49 AM | A+A A- |
Chennaiyin FC, on Monday, confirmed the appointment of John Gregory as their new coach replacing Marco Materazzi. Express takes a look at the former Aston Villa manager’s track record...
Age: 63
Born: Scunthorpe, England
Playing position: Midfielder
Top clubs played for
Aston Villa
Queens Park Rangers (QPR)
Derby County
Bolton Wanderers
International
Played - 6
Top clubs managed
Portsmouth
Aston Villa
Derby County
QPR
Factfile
- He was part of the QPR side that reached the FA Cup final in 1982
- Joined Aston Villa as manager in 1998 and took them to the UEFA Cup
- Villa led the PL table for a while the next year, but eventually finished sixth
- His Aston Villa squad included the likes of current England manager Gareth Southgate, ex-Kerala Blasters coach David James and French maverick David Ginola
- Always finished in the top ten in the four seasons he spent with Aston Villa
- Got relegated with Derby County from the Premier League in 2002
- Has managed in Israel and Kazakhstan