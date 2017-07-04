Under Marco Materazzi, Chennaiyin FC clinched the title in the 2015 season

Chennaiyin FC, on Monday, confirmed the appointment of John Gregory as their new coach replacing Marco Materazzi. Express takes a look at the former Aston Villa manager’s track record...

Age: 63

Born: Scunthorpe, England

Playing position: Midfielder

Top clubs played for

Aston Villa

Queens Park Rangers (QPR)

Derby County

Bolton Wanderers

International

Played - 6

Top clubs managed

Portsmouth

Aston Villa

Derby County

QPR

Factfile