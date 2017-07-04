MONACO: French champions Monaco have beefed up their defence with the signing of Dutch international Terence Kongolo on a five-year deal from Feyenoord, the south coast side said on Monday.

The 23-year-old can play in central defence or on the left and was part of the Dutch squad that went to the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

Monaco have already signed teenage winger Jordi Mboula from Barcelona, Belgian international midfielder Youri Tielemans from Anderlecht and young defender Jordy Gaspar from Lyon.

Swiss international goalkeeper Diego Benaglio has also arrived from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg and midfielder Soualiho Meite from Belgian side Zulte Waregem.