ROME: Lyon captain and midfielder Maxime Gonalons has signed a four-year deal with Serie A runners-up Roma, the French club said on Monday.

The France international takes a well beaten trail as Roma have a long history of signing French players and the 28-year-old arrives for a fee of 5 million euros ($5.6 million).

"After speaking with Monchi (Sports director) and the coach about their ambitions, I did not hesitate for a moment," Gonalons said.

"For this reason there were no issues and everything was agreed very quickly," said Gonalons, who has over 300 Ligue 1 appearances and many Champions League campaigns under his belt.

"Maxime is a footballer of international stature," sporting director Monchi said.

"In addition to his technical ability, we are delighted to add his experience and personality to our group."