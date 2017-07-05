New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has submitted an expression of interest to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup in India in 2019.

AIFF president Praful Patel stated that this would be the next “logical step for the development of football in India.”

“With India hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 this year in October, we feel hosting the U-20 World Cup would be the best way to sustain the footballing momentum in India. Even though the event was held earlier this year in Asia in Korea Republic, we would be happy to discuss with FIFA about the possibility of hosting the event in India in 2019,” he said.

The format of the U-20 World Cup is same as the FIFA U-17 World Cup with 24 teams playing out of six venues.

Meanwhile, the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 will be held in India from October 6-28, 2017.