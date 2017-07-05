THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Blasters on Wednesday announced the retention of forward Vineeth C K for the upcoming Indian Super Leauge season. The move comes after his parent club Bengaluru FC, who will make their debut in the ISL this season, decided against retaining the Kerala footballer.

Vineeth, who scored five and assisted one goal for Blaster as they reached the final in the previous campaign, has signed a two-year deal with the Kochi-based club.

"Super happy to announce that I've signed with Kerala Blasters for the upcoming ISL season. I absolutely cannot wait to see the frenzy at the stadium once again," said Vineeth in a Facebook post.

Clubs can opt to retain a maximum of two senior players and three U-21 players before going into the domestic players draft which is expected to be held in Mumbai on July 23.

Blasters had also confirmed that Kerala attacker Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, who played for Chennai City in the last I-League, has been retained as one of the U-21 players.

Prasanth who is a winger by position is a product of the AIFF U-19 Academy. "I am excited to be back to play for my home team and keen to win the confidence of my teammates and the club," Prasanth said.

"We are happy to have Prasanth back. This goes well with the objective of the team to give the talented Kerala boys an opportunity on the big stage," said Blasters CEO Varun Tripuraneni.