CHENNAI: It takes only a second for life to turn upside down.

A few days ago, India goalkeeper Subrata Paul was staring at the bottom of the barrel. He was looking at a lengthy ban from NADA for the terbutaline found in his system in April that would virtually have ended his career. Instead, on Wednesday, he was let off with merely a reprimand, which means he will either be retained for big bucks by NorthEast United or go into the Indian Super League draft as one of its most sought-after players.

That Subrata had been let off with no punishment was confirmed to Express by National Anti Doping Authority (NADA) director general Navin Agarwal. “No ineligibility period has been imposed on him. He has been reprimanded. We found that there was no significant fault or negligence on his part. The national team doctor admitted to his negligence in prescribing a medicine which led to the positive test.

The panel has asked the federation to take action against the doctor,” he said. Subrata had revealed to Express that the doctor in question — Sreejith Kamal — had prescribed him the medicine for a cough, when news of the positive test first broke. “I spoke with the team doctor,” Subrata had said back then. “He had given me this because I had cough and cold. The doctor, the federation and my club, everybody is with me.”

The goalkeeper could not be reached for comment after the NADA decision.

Subrata had also argued that there was no reason for him to dope at this stage of his career, especially on national duty where he had no chance of starting ahead of current No 1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

While he had not been banned immediately and was allowed to represent his club DSK Shivajians in the Federation Cup, Subrata had not contested the test and had not opted for a B sample test. Curiously, Kamal is travelling with the India U-23 team that will leave for Singapore for two friendlies. He is also understood to be part of the contingent for the AFC U-23 qualifiers beginning in Qatar on July 19.

But AIFF sources revealed they believed Kamal’s mistake to be an honest one. “We have heard about this but we have not got an official communication from NADA yet,” AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said. “Once we get that, we will convene a disciplinary committee meeting and decide what sanctions to hand out to the doctor.”

