LISBON: Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas has extended his contract with FC Porto by a year.

"Very happy to carry on for one more season with FC Porto! Impatient to face the upcoming challenges!" the 36-year-old Casillas said on twitter.

The former Real Madrid shot-stopper, capped a record 167 times by Spain, joined Porto in 2015 after racking up 510 first team games over a 16-season stretch in the Spanish capital.

