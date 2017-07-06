NEW DELHI: In what may come as a major relief for Subrata Paul, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has revoked the provisional suspension on the Arjuna Awardee footballer, by letting him off with just a warning in regards to a breach of anti-doping rule earlier this year.

The 30-year-old was provisionally suspended after failing a dope test, which was collected on March 18 during out-of-competition in Mumbai.

His urine dope sample was reported positive by National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) for the presence of prohibited substance i.e. Terbutaline (Beta-2-Agonist) as per the WADA prohibited list 2017.

After receipt of right of waive off for his ‘B’ sample analysis, his case file was referred to the Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) for final adjudication. The ADDP conducted hearings on May 31 and July 12 and revealed their decision on Wednesday.

Announcing the decision, the NADA said that the footballer has managed to prove that his dope violation was not intentional, and therefore, his suspension stands revoked with immediate effect.

“In this case, the anti-doping rule violation involves a specified substance and the athlete was able to prove that the dope violation was not intentional. Under Article 10.5.1.1 of the NADA code wherein, a provision for no significant fault or negligence is available, Subrata Paul has been reprimanded for anti-doping rule violation although no period of ineligibility has been imposed upon him. His suspension stands revoked with immediate effect,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the NADA also directed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to take necessary action against the national team doctor, who had admitted in writing that he failed to take due care in prescribing the medicine to the footballer.

“The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel has also warned the All India Football Federation for negligence as it has failed to provide guidelines to be followed by team doctor appointed by them. It is a strict liability of the federation to take absolute precaution for prohibited substances in any form either in medicines or dietary/nutritional supplements. The doctor during his appearance before the panel had admitted in writing that he failed to take due care in prescribing the medicine to the athlete which led to his ingestion of prohibited substance.The federation has been directed to take necessary action against the team doctor,” the regulatory body said.

Paul, who made his debut in 2007, has made a total of 60 appearances for the national team so far.

Paul, nicknamed the ' Spiderman', has also won Nehru Cups (2007, 2009) and the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Challenge Cup in 2008.