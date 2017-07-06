LONDON: Sevilla captain Vicente Iborra became 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City's second signing of the close season after inking a four-year deal on Thursday.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder enjoyed a hugely successful four-year spell at Sevilla, lifting the Europa League trophy on three occasions.

Leicester know Iborra well as he played against them in both legs of their Champions League tie last season which the English side went on to win.

"Iborra becomes Leicester City’s second signing of the summer, following the addition of Harry Maguire from Hull City last month and will link up with his new team-mates ahead of a pre-season training camp in Austria next week," Leicester said in a statement on their website.

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare said Iborra's arrival would bolster competition for first choice places.

"I'm absolutely delighted that Vicente has joined us," Shakespeare told the club website.

"He's a player with such a good pedigree from his time in Spain with Sevilla and he adds some really strong competition to our squad."

Iborra, who began his career with unfashionable Levante before being snapped up by Sevilla in 2013, said he was looking forward to the new challenge.

"I'm very happy to be here with Leicester City and I'm looking forward to experiencing the Premier League with my new team-mates next season," said Iborra.

"Everything about this club seems good and it’s been great to meet my new team-mates.

"I've already spoken with them about the city and the club so I can't wait to get started."