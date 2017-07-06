Roque Mesa (R) spent seven years with Las Palmas and was pivotal in their return to the elite in 2015. (File | AP)

LONDON: Spanish midfielder Roque Mesa signed for English Premier League side Swansea from Las Palmas for a reported £11million (12.5m euros, $14.2m) on Thursday.

The 28-year-old -- who spent seven years with Las Palmas and was pivotal in their return to the elite in 2015 -- signed a four-year contract.

Las Palmas retained their place in the top flight last season finishing 14th with Mesa scoring once in 35 appearances.

"The midfielder has penned a four-year contract with the Swans after completing his medical this morning (Thursday)," read a statement on the club website.

"He met his new team-mates at Fairwood (training ground) on Wednesday, while he will train for the first time on Monday after returning from Spain."

Mesa's arrival will offset the loss of South Korean international midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng, who is to miss the beginning of the Premier League season with a knee injury.