Home Sport Football

Top Swiss court confirms Michel Platini ban

Switzerland's highest court has rejected ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini's appeal against a four-year suspension from football.

Published: 07th July 2017 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2017 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former UEFA chief Michel Platini (File | AP)

By AFP

GENEVA: Switzerland's highest court has rejected former UEFA chief Michel Platini's appeal against a four-year suspension from football, ending his efforts to overturn the penalty, his lawyer said Thursday.

Platini, 61, "is obviously very disappointed", his lawyer Vincent Solari told AFP in an email.

Platini was hit with the penalty over a $2 million payment he received in 2011, authorised by then FIFA chief Sepp Blatter for work he did a decade earlier, with no contract to show for the deal.

He was initially hit with an eight-year ban by the FIFA Ethics Committee in late 2015, at the height of an unprecedented scandal that upended world football, but his suspension was later cut to six years upon appeal.

Platini appealed his suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which in May 2016 chopped another two years off the suspension, and he took the case further to the Federal Court in Lausanne.

Switzerland's highest court ruled that the ban is justified and that four years was not an unreasonable length of time, ATS reported.

In theory, Platini can therefore resume football-linked activities in 2019.

His lawyer complained that the federal court had examined the case from "too narrow an angle", and that Platini was "very disappointed that (the court therefore) failed to recognise that he acted in good faith".

Blatter, who was also slapped with a six-year ban, and Platini were the most prominent casualties of the massive scandal that rocked the world of football, and which ended Platini's aspirations to take over the helm of FIFA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Michel Platini UEFA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp