Lyon ink Ajax defender Kenny Tete in four-year deal

DECINES-CHARPIEU: Ajax right-back Kenny Tete joined Lyon in a four-year deal worth four million euros ($4.5m), the Ligue 1 outfit announced Monday.

"It's a real opportunity for us," said Lyon coach Bruno Genesio.

"The position of full-back has evolved a lot in recent seasons. You are asked to attack, to defend well, and to run fast and long. Kenny has this profile and we jumped at this opportunity.

"It was not easy because there was a lot of competition to sign him."

"Lyon is a great club with a history," said Tete.

"It's important for me to link up again with Bertrand Traore, who played down the right with me at Ajax."

The 21-year-old defender, who has six caps for the Dutch national team, added: "I didn't have a great year last season at Ajax, because of the manager's choices, but I always remained positive and that's a good attitude to take to Lyon.

"The little I played was enough to convince Lyon to sign me."

Club president Jean-Michel Aulas and Genesio also confirmed they are targeting a central defender to strengthen Lyon's squad.